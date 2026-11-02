TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production increases in Sept 2026, exports and imports decrease

According to a statement by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD), in September this year, Turkey's crude steel production rose by 0.8 percent year on year to 3.21 million mt, while in the first nine months the country's crude steel output increased by 6.1 percent to 29.77 million mt. In the January-September period, Turkey's billet production remained stable at 17.81 million mt, while slab production increased by 16.6 percent to 11.96 million mt, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's finished steel production increased by 2.7 percent year on year to 32.72 million mt, while finished steel consumption rose by 2.2 percent year on year to 29.5 million mt.

In September, Turkey's steel exports decreased by 6.4 percent year on year to 1.27 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 0.8 percent year on year to $902.55 million. In the first nine months of the year, the country's steel exports increased by 1.9 percent year on year to 11.59 million mt, while their value rose by 2.6 percent to $7.9 billion. Looking at exported products, Turkey's flat and long steel product exports in the first nine months amounted to 4.76 million mt and 6.08 million mt, respectively, down 4.7 percent and up 2.6 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel exports increased by 64.8 percent to 749,284 mt.

Turkey's steel imports declined by 22.3 percent year on year to 1.17 million mt in September, while the value of these imports decreased by 12.8 percent to $908.39 million. In the January-September period, the country's steel imports fell by 5.7 percent year on year to 13.35 million mt, while their value decreased by 5.3 percent to $9.36 billion. Looking at imported products, flat and long steel product imports in the first nine months amounted to 6.62 million mt and one million mt, respectively, down 2.4 percent and 12.8 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel imports decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to 5.71 million mt.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's steel export-to-import ratio increased to 84.46 percent, from 77.92 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

According to TCUD's statement, it is noted that imports accounted for 44.1 percent of total steel product consumption in the first nine months of the year, while the share of imports in flat steel consumption reached 58.5 percent. Against this backdrop, the association emphasized the importance of shifting the export mix toward higher value-added products, accelerating investments in low-carbon steel production, limiting price pressure from dumped and state-subsidized imports in the domestic market, and strengthening the industry's sustainable competitiveness in the coming period.

Turkey's crude steel production - September 2026