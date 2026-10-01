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TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production increases in Jan-Aug 2026, slightly decreases in August

Thursday, 01 October 2026 11:08:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD), in August this year, Turkey's crude steel production fell by 0.4 percent year on year to 3.38 million mt, while in the first eight months the country's crude steel output increased by 6.8 percent to 26.56 million mt. In the January-August period, Turkey's billet production rose by 0.7 percent to 15.88 million mt, while slab production increased by 17.3 percent to 10.67 million mt, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's finished steel production increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 29.32 million mt, while finished steel consumption rose by 3.3 percent year on year to 26.59 million mt.

In August, Turkey's steel exports increased by 8.1 percent year on year to 1.33 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 12.7 percent year on year to $930.28 million. In the first eight months of the year, the country's steel exports increased by 3.1 percent year on year to 10.33 million mt, while their value rose by 2.9 percent to $7.01 billion. Looking at exported products, Turkey's flat and long steel product exports in the first eight months amounted to 4.17 million mt and 5.42 million mt, respectively, down 4.4 percent and up 3.8 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel exports increased by 68.3 percent to 738,303 mt.

Turkey's steel imports declined by 8.4 percent year on year to 1.43 million mt in August, while the value of these imports decreased by 1.4 percent to $1.05 billion. In the January-August period, the country's steel imports fell by 3.7 percent year on year to 12.17 million mt, while their value decreased by 4.5 percent to $8.45 billion. Looking at imported products, flat and long steel product imports in the first eight months amounted to 5.93 million mt and 927,451 mt, respectively, down 1.3 percent and 11.4 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel imports decreased by 4.8 percent year on year to 5.3 million mt. 

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's steel export-to-import ratio increased to 82.93 percent, from 76.98 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

According to TCUD's statement, it is noted that imports accounted for 44.6 percent of total steel product consumption in the first eight months of the year. The share of imports in flat steel consumption reached 58.8 percent. Against this backdrop, the association stated that in 2026 it has become increasingly important to introduce measures that would enable quantitative restrictions on imports, particularly from Far Eastern countries and Russia, increase domestic consumption and accelerate the transition to higher value-added products.

Turkey's crude steel production - August 2026

Tags: Slab Crude Steel Billet Raw Mat Flats Semis Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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