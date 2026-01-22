Turkey’s crude steel production rises by 18.5% in December 2025

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), the country’s crude steel production rose by 6.5 percent month on month and 18.5 percent year on year to 3.53 million mt in December this year. The country’s billet production increased by 16.5 percent to 2.2 million mt, while slab production rose by 22.1 percent to 1.3 million mt, both year on year.

In 2025, Turkey’s crude steel production totaled 38.1 million mt, up by 3.3 percent year on year. The country’s billet production rose by 6.1 percent to 24.2 million mt, while slab production declined by 1.2 percent to 13.9 million mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the full year, 27.5 million mt, corresponding to 72.2 percent of the country’s crude steel production, was produced by electric arc furnaces, while 10.6 million mt, corresponding to 27.8 percent, was produced by integrated plants.

Turkey's crude steel production - December 2025