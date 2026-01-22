 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s crude steel production rises by 18.5% in December 2025

Thursday, 22 January 2026 14:41:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), the country’s crude steel production rose by 6.5 percent month on month and 18.5 percent year on year to 3.53 million mt in December this year. The country’s billet production increased by 16.5 percent to 2.2 million mt, while slab production rose by 22.1 percent to 1.3 million mt, both year on year.

In 2025, Turkey’s crude steel production totaled 38.1 million mt, up by 3.3 percent year on year. The country’s billet production rose by 6.1 percent to 24.2 million mt, while slab production declined by 1.2 percent to 13.9 million mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the full year, 27.5 million mt, corresponding to 72.2 percent of the country’s crude steel production, was produced by electric arc furnaces, while 10.6 million mt, corresponding to 27.8 percent, was produced by integrated plants.

Turkey's crude steel production - December 2025


Tags: Billet Slab Crude Steel Raw Mat Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

TCUD: China and Russia drive increase in Turkey’s steel imports in Jan-Nov 2025

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s crude steel production rises by 9.9% in November 2025

24 Dec | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports fall in October 2025, exports keep rising

28 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Important to increase Turkey’s capacity utilization and remain competitive in current conjuncture

03 Nov | Steel News

Turkish crude steel output down 5.7 percent in January-June

20 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s crude steel output rises slightly in April

20 May | Steel News

Turkey’s crude steel output down 12.2 percent in February

17 Mar | Steel News

Turkish crude steel sees sharp decline in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Turkey sees highest monthly crude steel output year-to-date in Oct

15 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s crude steel output down 1.2 percent in September

21 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Billet
Length:  9 - 14 m
Edge Length1:  130 mm
Edge Length2:  130 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer
Billet
Length:  9 - 14 m
Edge Length1:  150 mm
Edge Length2:  150 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer
Billet
Length:  9 - 14 mm
Edge Length1:  165 mm
Edge Length2:  165 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer