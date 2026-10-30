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Shougang Jingtang selects Primetals for slab caster revamp to improve automotive steel quality

Friday, 30 October 2026 12:03:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Chinese steelmaker Shougang Jingtang has selected it to modernize its two-strand No. 2 slab caster in Caofeidian, Hebei Province. Scheduled for startup in September 2027, the project aims to improve slab quality for subsequent rolling operations, supporting the production of high-quality automotive steel.

Shougang Jingtang, a certified supplier to leading automobile manufacturers, will introduce Primetals' DynaGap Soft Reduction technology to improve slab center quality. Equipment upgrades are also expected to increase casting speeds and productivity. The scope includes the latest LevCon mold-level control system, which will reuse the existing stopper mechanism, and new Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems to improve surface and internal slab quality.

Primetals will also supply a new strand guide equipped with EcoStar Spiral rolls. The guide will support dry casting in the horizontal section, enabling higher final slab temperatures and allowing future extension of the caster's metallurgical length. The caster will produce slabs measuring 250 mm thick and 1,100-2,150 mm wide, at speeds of up to 1.7 meters per minute.

The order follows the November 2025 contract for the revamp of Shougang Jingtang's No. 5 ultra-thick slab caster. Part of Shougang Group, the steelmaker focuses on value-added products, including automotive and appliance steels, tinplate and heavy plate.

Tags: Slab Semis China Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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