﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s semi-finished steel imports up 37.3% in Sept, down 41.2% in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 27 October 2022 12:28:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the first nine months this year, China imported 5.503 million mt of semi-finished steel, down 41.2 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities. The sharp fall in billet imports, down 77 percent in this period, was not offset by the increase in slab purchases. Slab imports to China in the given period exceeded billet shipments by 1 million mt, reaching 2.5 million mt.

In September alone, China imported 675,000 mt of semi-finished steel, up 37.3 percent month on month.

In particular, in September, major semi-finished steel import sources were Russia, Indonesia and Oman, which supplied 464,000 mt, 108,000 mt and 44,000 mt, up 1351.3 percent, down 63.1 percent and down 75.4 percent year on year, respectively. Russia has been actively selling to China even despite the reduction of prices there, not having many other options after the imposition of Western sanctions. Russian supply of semis to China was up 46.8 percent month on month in September, while supplies from other major sources decreased or remained stable.


Tags: Slab Billet Semis China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iran’s steel exports down 14.8 percent in first six months of Iranian year

21 Oct | Steel News

Iran’s steel output increases in first six months of Iranian year

18 Oct | Steel News

EU to ban steel imports from third countries processed with Russian semis

11 Oct | Steel News

EU sanctions extended to semi-finished imports, though with a grace period

06 Oct | Steel News

IREPAS: Global long products market in a “dramatic situation”

09 Sep | Steel News

Iran’s steel output increases in first four months of Iranian year

22 Aug | Steel News

Iran’s semi-finished steel exports up 17.6 percent in Q1

05 Aug | Steel News

Iran’s steel output increases in Q1 of Iranian year

04 Aug | Steel News

China’s semis imports down sharply in H1 amid 66% drop in billet shipments

25 Jul | Steel News

Iranian semis producers actively search for buyers abroad

25 Jul | Longs and Billet