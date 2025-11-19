China’s Jinxi Steel orders two new slab casters from Primetals

China-based steel producer Jinxi Steel has placed an order for two continuous slab casters from UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to be installed at its Tangshan plant, each offering a production capacity of 2.5 million mt per year. Primetals aims to launch the casters at the end of 2026.

According to Primetals’ press release, the order includes a complete digitalization package built on Level 1 and Level 2 automation, providing enhanced process control, data transparency and casting optimization across all operating stages. The two new casters come equipped with several key systems designed to help minimize downtime and improve flexibility when shifting between product types.

Each caster has the capability to process slabs in 200 mm to 230 mm thickness and 800 mm to 1,800 mm width to produce a range of grades, particularly high-grade non-oriented electrical steels for new energy vehicle applications.