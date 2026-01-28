Masteel awards Primetals Technologies contract for 2.37 million mt slab caster investment

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has been awarded a contract by Chinese steel producer Maanshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Masteel) for the engineering, supply and startup of a new 2-strand continuous caster for high-quality slab production.

According to Primetals, the new slab caster, designated CC No. 4, will have an annual production capacity of 2.37 million mt and will be installed at Masteel’s steel plant in Maanshan City, Anhui Province. The plantmaker stated that its scope of supply includes equipment supply, engineering services, Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems and supervision services during startup. Primetals indicated that commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

Primetals stated that the new 2-strand continuous caster is designed to produce slabs with thicknesses of 230 mm and 250 mm and widths ranging from 950 mm to 1,600 mm. The caster will enable Masteel to manufacture a broad range of steel grades, including ultra-low-carbon to high-carbon steels, low-alloy and high-strength grades, as well as steel grades intended for cold rolled and hot rolled flat products. In addition, the caster will support the production of pipe grades and weather-resistant steel.