 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s Yukun Iron and Steel produces 145 mm slabs

Friday, 07 February 2025 14:35:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese steelmaker Yukun Iron and Steel Group has succeeded in producing 145 mm-thick slabs at its plant provided by Danieli, according to the Italian plantmaker.

This unprecedented slab thickness was achieved by using a 152-mm funnel mold developed by Danieli. The increased slab thickness means improved overall strip quality and new possibilities in the application of Danieli’s QSP-DUE technology for the production of quality hot rolled coils.

The Danieli-supplied QSP-DUE plant of Yukun Iron and Steel is designed to produce low and medium-carbon, HSLA and medium-carbon high-alloyed grades in ultra-light gauges down to 0.8 mm in endless mode, and very thick gauges of up to 25.4 mm in coil-to-coil mode.

Featuring two casting strands, including one with endless casting-rolling capability, and an annual production capacity exceeding 4.5 million mt of hot rolled strip, the plant is the highest performing direct casting-rolling plant in the world.


Tags: Slab Semis China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Reference price for Brazilian slabs exports remains in narrow range

03 Feb | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports unchanged from last week

31 Jan | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slabs exports increases in narrow range

24 Jan | Flats and Slab

Far Eastern Russian semis exporters attempt price rises following Asia, but with no success

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

Asian slab prices fail to rise in Jan due to slow trading in major markets

20 Jan | Flats and Slab

China’s HBIS starts new slab caster at low-carbon plant in Hebei

16 Jan | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slabs exports remains in narrow range

15 Jan | Flats and Slab

US slab imports down 10.1 percent in November from October

13 Jan | Steel News

Iran announces semis export tenders, local energy supply issues worsen

13 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s slab imports up by 40.4 percent in January-November

13 Jan | Steel News