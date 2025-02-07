China’s Yukun Iron and Steel produces 145 mm slabs

Chinese steelmaker Yukun Iron and Steel Group has succeeded in producing 145 mm-thick slabs at its plant provided by Danieli, according to the Italian plantmaker.

This unprecedented slab thickness was achieved by using a 152-mm funnel mold developed by Danieli. The increased slab thickness means improved overall strip quality and new possibilities in the application of Danieli’s QSP-DUE technology for the production of quality hot rolled coils.

The Danieli-supplied QSP-DUE plant of Yukun Iron and Steel is designed to produce low and medium-carbon, HSLA and medium-carbon high-alloyed grades in ultra-light gauges down to 0.8 mm in endless mode, and very thick gauges of up to 25.4 mm in coil-to-coil mode.

Featuring two casting strands, including one with endless casting-rolling capability, and an annual production capacity exceeding 4.5 million mt of hot rolled strip, the plant is the highest performing direct casting-rolling plant in the world.