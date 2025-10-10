Turkey’s slab imports up by 11.5 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 411,473 metric tons, up by 40.3 percent compared to July and by 35.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $193.62 million, increasing by 39.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 19.7 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 2.68 million mt, up 11.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 1.9 percent to $1.30 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.36 million mt, up by 55.9 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 669,663 mt, down by 30.9 percent, and Algeria with 373,662 mt.

Turkey ’s slab import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,356,308 869,933 55.9 151,234 126,497 19.6 Malaysia 669,663 969,496 -30.9 106,085 151,122 -29.8 Algeria 373,662 25,143 >1000.0 51,556 25,143 105.1 China 102,560 5,075 >1000.0 102,560 - - India 86,368 25,393 240.1 - - - Vietnam 50,251 101,131 -50.3 - - - Indonesia 46,362 130,250 -64.4 - - - Iran 281 - - 37 - - UK 20 2 900.0 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-August 2025