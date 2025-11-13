 |  Login 
Turkey’s slab imports up by 8.6 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Thursday, 13 November 2025 10:50:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 294,309 metric tons, down by 12.5 percent compared to August and by 28.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $134.97 million, decreasing by 20.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 30.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 2.98 million mt, up 8.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by four percent to $1.44 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.53 million mt, up by 49.5 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 724,373 mt, down by 28.0 percent, and Algeria with 440,973 mt, up 771 percent, year on year.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,528,556  1,022,462 49.5  172,270  152,529 12.9
Malaysia  724,373  1,005,653 -28  54,710  36,157 51.3
Algeria  440,973  50,626 771  67,311  25,483 164.1
China  102,560  5,075 >1000.0  -    -   -
India  86,368  25,394 240.1  -    -   -
Vietnam  50,251  101,131 -50.3  -    -   -
Indonesia  46,362  234,038 -80.2  -    103,788 -
Iran  281  87 222.2  -    87 -
UK  32  2 >1000.0  12  1 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-September 2025


Tags: Slab Semis Turkey Europe 

