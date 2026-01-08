Brazilian slabs exports increase in December

Brazil exported 762,400 mt of slabs in December, against 641,500 mt in November, according to SECEX.

In December, Ternium exported 183,700 mt of slabs at $540/mt to the US, and 136,900 mt at $552/mt to Uruguay, while ArcelorMittal Tubarão shipped 155,000 mt at $506/mt to the US, 63,500 mt at $467/mt to France, 51,800 mt at $463/mt to Mexico, and 30,100 mt at $482/mt to Argentina, all FOB conditions.

ArcelorMittal Pecem exported 52,900 mt at $448/mt to Turkey, 40,300 mt at $440/mt to Poland, 28,900 mt at $470/mt to Switzerland and 5,000 mt at $495/mt to the US, while Gerdau exported 14,300 mt to China at $314/mt, certainly not a market price.

In 2025, Brazil exported a total 6.814 million mt of slabs, in average at $524/mt, comparable to 5.515 million mt at $635/mt in 2024, also FOB conditions.