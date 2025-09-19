US slab imports down 7.9 percent in July 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 424,150 mt in July this year, down 7.9 percent month on month and up 23.9 percent from July last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $224.8 million in July this year, compared to $266.2 million in June and $221.9 million in July 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in July with 247,713 mt, compared to 353,730 mt in June and 254,628 mt in July 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in July included Mexico with 145,599 mt and Australia with 27,485 mt.