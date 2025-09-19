 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports down 7.9 percent in July 2025

Friday, 19 September 2025 05:39:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 424,150 mt in July this year, down 7.9 percent month on month and up 23.9 percent from July last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $224.8 million in July this year, compared to $266.2 million in June and $221.9 million in July 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in July with 247,713 mt, compared to 353,730 mt in June and 254,628 mt in July 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in July included Mexico with 145,599 mt and Australia with 27,485 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Permit certificate periods changed for Turkey’s inward processing regime

18 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian average slab export price remains stable week-on-week

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price remains stable

04 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price maintains stability

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price achieves one-month stability

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

US slab imports down 17.6 percent in June 2025

18 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian slabs export price maintains stability

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

The average export price of Brazilian slab remained unchanged following a two-week decrease

30 Jul | Flats and Slab

Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in June

25 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian slab average export price declines again

21 Jul | Flats and Slab