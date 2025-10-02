Tata Steel UK buys slabs from British Steel to sidestep US tariffs

In a rare cooperative move between competitors, Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has bought steel slabs from British Steel to be used at its Port Talbot plant in the UK in an attempt to sidestep US tariffs, according to a report by the Guardian. The deal highlights how geopolitical trade tensions and industrial challenges are reshaping the UK steel industry.

The strategy is designed to comply with Trump’s proposed rule requiring steel to be “melted and poured” in the UK to qualify for zero percent tariffs. Meanwhile, although the US had agreed to lower UK steel tariffs to zero percent, the implementation of the zero percent tariffs has been held up as concerns have been raised that other countries could use the UK as a back door. The UK now faces a 25 percent tariff, still lower than the 50 percent applied to other importers.

Tata Steel’s transition strategy

Tata Steel UK shut down its blast furnaces last year to transition toward cleaner electric arc furnaces. While waiting for completion of the EAFs, the company has relied on imported slabs from plants in the Netherlands and India. Purchasing from British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant offered a shorter-term and tariff-compliant alternative.