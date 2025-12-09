 |  Login 
Turkey’s slab imports up by 4.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 12:56:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 239,019 metric tons, down by 18.8 percent compared to September and by 28.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $111.65 million, decreasing by 17.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.0 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 3.22 million mt, up 4.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 7.1 percent to $1.55 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.62 million mt, up by 35.6 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 777,592 mt, down by 30 percent, and Algeria with 516,647 mt, up 579.9 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-October period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,625,647  1,198,589 35.6  97,099  176,126 -44.9
Malaysia  777,592  1,110,240 -30.0  53,219  104,587 -49.1
Algeria  516,647  75,986 579.9  75,674  25,360 198.4
China  102,560  5,075 >1000.0  -    -   -
India  86,368  25,394 240.1  -    -   -
Vietnam  50,251  101,131 -50.3  -    -   -
Indonesia  46,362  260,382 -82.2  -    26,343 -
UK  13,048  2 >1000.0  13,016  -   -
Iran  281  87 222.2  -    -   -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-October 2025 


