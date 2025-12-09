Turkey’s slab imports up by 4.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 239,019 metric tons, down by 18.8 percent compared to September and by 28.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $111.65 million, decreasing by 17.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.0 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 3.22 million mt, up 4.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 7.1 percent to $1.55 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.62 million mt, up by 35.6 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 777,592 mt, down by 30 percent, and Algeria with 516,647 mt, up 579.9 percent, both year on year.

Turkey ’s slab import sources in the January-October period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,625,647 1,198,589 35.6 97,099 176,126 -44.9 Malaysia 777,592 1,110,240 -30.0 53,219 104,587 -49.1 Algeria 516,647 75,986 579.9 75,674 25,360 198.4 China 102,560 5,075 >1000.0 - - - India 86,368 25,394 240.1 - - - Vietnam 50,251 101,131 -50.3 - - - Indonesia 46,362 260,382 -82.2 - 26,343 - UK 13,048 2 >1000.0 13,016 - - Iran 281 87 222.2 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-October 2025