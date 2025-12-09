Turkey’s slab imports up by 4.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 239,019 metric tons, down by 18.8 percent compared to September and by 28.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $111.65 million, decreasing by 17.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.0 percent year on year.
In the January-October period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 3.22 million mt, up 4.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 7.1 percent to $1.55 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.62 million mt, up by 35.6 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 777,592 mt, down by 30 percent, and Algeria with 516,647 mt, up 579.9 percent, both year on year.
Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-October period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-October 2025
|January-October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|October 2025
|October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|1,625,647
|1,198,589
|35.6
|97,099
|176,126
|-44.9
|Malaysia
|777,592
|1,110,240
|-30.0
|53,219
|104,587
|-49.1
|Algeria
|516,647
|75,986
|579.9
|75,674
|25,360
|198.4
|China
|102,560
|5,075
|>1000.0
|-
|-
|-
|India
|86,368
|25,394
|240.1
|-
|-
|-
|Vietnam
|50,251
|101,131
|-50.3
|-
|-
|-
|Indonesia
|46,362
|260,382
|-82.2
|-
|26,343
|-
|UK
|13,048
|2
|>1000.0
|13,016
|-
|-
|Iran
|281
|87
|222.2
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-October 2025