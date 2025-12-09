US slab imports down 20.8 percent in August 2025 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 335,748 mt in August this year, down 20.8 percent month on month and down 15.2 percent from August last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $186.46 million in August this year, compared to $224.81 million in July and $250.3 million in August 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in August with 189,893 mt, compared to 247,713 mt in July and 375,569 mt in August 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in August included Mexico with 95,688 mt and Japan with 40,955 mt.