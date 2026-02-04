 |  Login 
US slab imports up 21.5 percent in November 2025

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 05:31:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 397,530 mt in November this year, up 21.5 percent month on month and down 6.7 percent from November 2024. By value, the slab imports totaled $206.7 million in November 2025, compared to $171.8 million in October and $237.7 million in November 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in November with 211,415 mt, compared to 246,460 mt in October and 270,121 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in November included Mexico with 96,036 mt, Indonesia with 37,341 mt, and Australia with 24,252 mt.


