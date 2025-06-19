 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports down 40.7 percent in April from March

Thursday, 19 June 2025 23:23:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 328,331 mt in April this year, down 40.7 percent month on month and down 34.6 percent from April last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $191 million in April this year, compared to $326.5 million in March and $358.7 million in April 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in April with 250,655 mt, compared to 338,834 mt in March and 271,571 mt in April 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in April included Mexico with 42,243 mt and Canada with 35,441 mt.


Tags: Slab Flats Semis US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish mills evaluating import slab offers, after sizeable bookings from Asia

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

02 Jun | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports maintains stability

21 May | Flats and Slab

US slab imports up 11.8 percent in March from February

16 May | Steel News

Primetals to supply continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer

14 May | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable over three weeks

23 Apr | Flats and Slab

US slab imports down 17.8 percent in February from January

16 Apr | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports continue to decline

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price maintains reference

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

Asian suppliers hike slab offers far above billet after reduction in EU HRC quotas

14 Mar | Flats and Slab