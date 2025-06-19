US slab imports down 40.7 percent in April from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 328,331 mt in April this year, down 40.7 percent month on month and down 34.6 percent from April last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $191 million in April this year, compared to $326.5 million in March and $358.7 million in April 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in April with 250,655 mt, compared to 338,834 mt in March and 271,571 mt in April 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in April included Mexico with 42,243 mt and Canada with 35,441 mt.