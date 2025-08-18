 |  Login 
US slab imports down 17.6 percent in June 2025

Monday, 18 August 2025 21:57:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 460,592 mt in June this year, down 17.6 percent month on month and up 44.4 percent from June last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $266.2 million in June this year, compared to $315.2 million in May and $214.1 million in June 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in June with 353,730 mt, compared to 325,999 mt in May and 293,472 mt in June 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in June included Mexico with 97,135 mt and Canada with 9,726 mt.


