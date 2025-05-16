 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports up 11.8 percent in March from February

Friday, 16 May 2025 21:23:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 553,529 mt in March this year, up 11.8 percent month on month and up 34.9 percent from March last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $326.5 million in March this year, compared to $290.7 million in February and $301.4 million in March 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in March with 338,834 mt, compared to 374,000 mt in February and 297,641 mt in March 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in March included Mexico with 160,916 mt, Canada with 32,979 mt, and Japan with 20,980 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Primetals to supply continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer

14 May | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable over three weeks

23 Apr | Flats and Slab

US slab imports down 17.8 percent in February from January

16 Apr | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports continue to decline

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price maintains reference

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

Asian suppliers hike slab offers far above billet after reduction in EU HRC quotas

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

US slab imports up 68.5 percent in January from December

13 Mar | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

US slab imports down 57.7 percent in December from November

12 Feb | Steel News

US slab imports down 10.1 percent in November from October

13 Jan | Steel News