US slab imports up 11.8 percent in March from February

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 553,529 mt in March this year, up 11.8 percent month on month and up 34.9 percent from March last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $326.5 million in March this year, compared to $290.7 million in February and $301.4 million in March 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in March with 338,834 mt, compared to 374,000 mt in February and 297,641 mt in March 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in March included Mexico with 160,916 mt, Canada with 32,979 mt, and Japan with 20,980 mt.