US slab imports down 17.8 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 494,973 mt in February this year, down 17.8 percent month on month and down 7.0 percent from February last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $290.7 million in February this year, compared to $270.8 million in January and $380.8 million in February 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in February with 374,000 mt, compared to 420,761 mt in January and 395,635 mt in February 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in February included Mexico with 96,007 mt and Canada with 24,920 mt.