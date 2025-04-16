 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports down 17.8 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 23:26:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 494,973 mt in February this year, down 17.8 percent month on month and down 7.0 percent from February last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $290.7 million in February this year, compared to $270.8 million in January and $380.8 million in February 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in February with 374,000 mt, compared to 420,761 mt in January and 395,635 mt in February 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in February included Mexico with 96,007 mt and Canada with 24,920 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports continue to decline

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price maintains reference

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

Asian suppliers hike slab offers far above billet after reduction in EU HRC quotas

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

US slab imports up 68.5 percent in January from December

13 Mar | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

US slab imports down 57.7 percent in December from November

12 Feb | Steel News

US slab imports down 10.1 percent in November from October

13 Jan | Steel News

US slab imports up 13.7 percent in October from September

18 Dec | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slabs exports declines slightly

17 Dec | Flats and Slab

South Africa’s Scaw Metals produces first HRC at new hot strip mill

04 Dec | Steel News