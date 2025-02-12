 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports down 136.7 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 21:22:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 163,485 mt in December this year, down 136.7 percent month on month and down 109.5 percent from December last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $97.2 million in December this year, compared to $237.7 million in November and $201.8 million in December 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Mexico in December with 96,746 mt, compared to 96,027 mt in November and 96,042 mt in December 2023. Other top sources of imported slabs in December included Brazil with 45,565 mt and Canada with 21,092 mt.


Tags: Slab Flats Semis US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US slab imports down 10.1 percent in November from October

13 Jan | Steel News

US slab imports up 13.7 percent in October from September

18 Dec | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slabs exports declines slightly

17 Dec | Flats and Slab

South Africa’s Scaw Metals produces first HRC at new hot strip mill

04 Dec | Steel News

Reference price maintains stability for Brazilian slabs exports

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

US may raise dumping margin for HRC from Nippon Steel

21 Nov | Steel News

US slab imports down 7.8 percent in September from August

14 Nov | Steel News

Reference price declines slightly for Brazilian slab exports

31 Oct | Flats and Slab

Reference price declines week-on-week for Brazilian slabs exports

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

Reference price stable for Brazilian slabs exports

27 Aug | Flats and Slab