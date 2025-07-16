 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports up 70.3 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 20:04:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 559,175 mt in May this year, up 70.3 percent month on month and up 13.1 percent from May last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $315.2 million in May this year, compared to $191.0 million in April and $339.3 million in May 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in May with 325,999 mt, compared to 250,655 mt in April and 366,904 mt in May 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in May included Mexico with 161,583 mt and Australia with 28,377 mt.


Tags: Slab Flats Semis US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Brazilian slab average export price slightly reduced from last week

14 Jul | Flats and Slab

Asian slab exporters target stable or slightly higher prices owing to mood, not demand

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Salzgitter awards Tenova contract for walking beam furnace

24 Jun | Steel News

US slab imports down 40.7 percent in April from March

19 Jun | Steel News

Turkish mills evaluating import slab offers, after sizeable bookings from Asia

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

02 Jun | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports maintains stability

21 May | Flats and Slab

US slab imports up 11.8 percent in March from February

16 May | Steel News

Primetals to supply continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer

14 May | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable over three weeks

23 Apr | Flats and Slab