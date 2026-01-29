US slab imports down 30.7 percent in September 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 232,727 mt in September this year, down 30.7 percent month on month and down 36.7 percent from September 2024. By value, the slab imports totaled $128.6 million in September 2025, compared to $186.5 million in August and $246.9 million in September 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in September with 144,814 mt, compared to 189,893 mt in August and 262,478 mt in September 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in September included Mexico with 48,016 mt and Japan with 29,359 mt.