 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US slab imports down 30.7 percent in September 2025

Thursday, 29 January 2026 06:21:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 232,727 mt in September this year, down 30.7 percent month on month and down 36.7 percent from September 2024. By value, the slab imports totaled $128.6 million in September 2025, compared to $186.5 million in August and $246.9 million in September 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in September with 144,814 mt, compared to 189,893 mt in August and 262,478 mt in September 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in September included Mexico with 48,016 mt and Japan with 29,359 mt.


Tags: Slab Flats Semis US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US slab imports down 7.9 percent in July 2025

19 Sep | Steel News

US slab imports down 17.6 percent in June 2025

18 Aug | Steel News

US slab imports up 70.3 percent in May 2025

16 Jul | Steel News

US slab imports down 40.7 percent in April from March

19 Jun | Steel News

US slab imports up 11.8 percent in March from February

16 May | Steel News

US slab imports down 17.8 percent in February from January

16 Apr | Steel News

US slab imports up 68.5 percent in January from December

13 Mar | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

US slab imports down 57.7 percent in December from November

12 Feb | Steel News

US slab imports down 10.1 percent in November from October

13 Jan | Steel News