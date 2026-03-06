 |  Login 
Brazilian slab exports soar 93 percent in February as US sales resume

Friday, 06 March 2026 18:45:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Exports of Brazilian slabs soared in February to 794,200 metric tons (mt), a one-month jump of 93 percent compared with 410,900 mt reported in January 2026, according to Secex, the country’s foreign trade secretariat.

As expected by analysts, with the resumption of slab export sales to the US, following a pause in January, slab exports totaled 537,900 mt in February, for 68 percent of the total.

February exports showed, Ternium at 287,900 mt of the US total at on average $592/mt, ArcelorMittal Pecem at 156,200 mt at an average price of $482/mt to the US, Mexico at 46,500 mt at $517/mt, Poland at 40,500 mt at on average $445/mt, 30,200 mt at $465/mt for Spain, 28,800 mt at $465/mt for Germany and finally, 7,500 mt at $490/mt for Belgium, all FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal Tubarão exported 92,900 mt at $552/mt to the US, 73,200 mt at $477/mt to France, and 30,500 mt at $499/mt to Spain, Secex said.


