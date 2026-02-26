US slab imports down 14.6 percent in December 2025 from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 339,355 mt in December last year, down 14.6 percent month on month and up 107.6 percent from December 2024. By value, the slab imports totaled $181.4 million in December 2025, compared to $206.7 million in November and $97.3 million in December 2024.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in December with 222,456 mt, compared to 211,414 mt in November and 45,566 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported slabs in December included Mexico with 49,064 mt, Japan with 48,325 mt, and Indonesia with 14,662 mt.