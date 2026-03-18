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US slab imports down 20.1 percent in January 2026 from December

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 15:44:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 271,236 mt in January this year, down 20.1 percent month on month and down 54.9 percent from January 2025. By value, the slab imports totaled $146.16 million in January 2026, compared to $181.39 million in December and $362.86 million in January 2025.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in January with 113,703 mt, compared to 222,456 mt in December and 420,761 mt in January 2025. Other top sources of imported slabs in January included Mexico with 155,040 mt, and Canada with 2,376 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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