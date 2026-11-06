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Brazilian monthly slab exports surge 45 percent during October

Friday, 06 November 2026 23:52:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 594,500 metric tons (mt) of steel slabs in October, up 45 percent from the 409,200 mt reported in September, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

The increase was driven by sharp increases in shipments to Europe, Secex said, which reached 190,700 mt, up from a mere 30,000 mt during September trade.

Ternium shipped 194,900 mt at $642/mt to the US and 60,400 mt at $583/mt to Argentina. ArcelorMittal Tubarão exported 123,500 mt at $561/mt to France and 73,300 mt at $600/mt to the US. ArcelorMittal Pecém shipped 55,100 mt at $578/mt to the US, 40,300 mt at $553/mt to Poland, 27,000 mt at $627/mt to the UK and 20,000 mt at $636/mt to Mexico. All prices are on an FOB basis.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 28,800 mt of slabs from South Korea at $510/mt FOB, destined for Usiminas.

From January through October 2026, Brazil exported 5.438 million mt of slabs, compared with 5.379 million mt for the same period in 2025. The broadly stable volume underscores Brazil's role as a major supplier to the merchant slab market.

Tags: Slab Semis France Mexico Argentina UK Korea S. Brazil Poland South America Asia European Union North America Europe Distribution Production Imp/exp Statistics ArcelorMittal Ternium México 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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