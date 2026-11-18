According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 51,486 mt in September this year, up 12.2 percent from August and up 4.9 percent from September 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $62.0 million in September, compared to $54.7 million in the previous month and $54.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in September with 39,999 mt, compared to 31,765 mt in August and 29,053 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 10,988 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in September.