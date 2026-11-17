According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in September this year decreased by 0.7 percent from August and were up 54.9 percent year on year to total 2.19 million mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in September totaled $2.2 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in August and $1.6 billion in September 2025.

Top sources for US steel imports in September include: South Korea with 471,877 mt, Brazil with 316,925 mt, Mexico with 242,283 mt, and Canada with 232,013 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 669,613 mt in September, down from 720,240 mt in August and up from 329,750 mt in September 2025. Flat product imports totaled 611,218 mt in September, up from 587,908 mt in August and up from 488,447 mt in September 2025. Long product imports totaled 403,955 mt in September, down from 431,548 mt in August and up from 233,365 mt in September last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 433,397 mt in September, up from 390,270 mt in August and up from 300,976 mt in September 2025.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, the share of imports in the US steel market was estimated at 18 percent in September and at 16 percent the first nine months this year.