According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 14, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.886 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 81.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on November 14, 2026, increased 6.0 percent from the previous week ending November 7, 2026, when production was 1.779 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.0 percent.

Production was 1.728 million net tons in the week ending November 14, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.4 percent. The current week production represents a 9.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 14, 2026, was 83.423 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.5 percent. That is up 5.9 percent from 78.748 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.