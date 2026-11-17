According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 937,970 mt in September this year, down 14.1 percent month on month and up 7.1 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in September with 255,480 mt, down 18.6 percent month to month and down 22.6 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in September included Mexico with 179,875 mt, Vietnam with 84,338 mt, and Canada with 76,314 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $513.65 million in September this year, compared to $572.07 million in August and $411.61 million in September 2025.