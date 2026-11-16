In a press release issued on Monday, November 16, the scrap division of Assofermet, the association representing Italian companies active in the trading, distribution and processing of steel, warned that high energy costs are weighing on Italy's entire scrap supply chain, with steel mills slowing or suspending scrap intake, potentially disrupting collection nationwide.

According to the association, the difficulties recently reported by steel producers, who have warned of potential plant shutdowns due to what they consider unsustainable energy costs, are already having tangible consequences for suppliers. Since October, steel mills have slowed or partially suspended material intake, adversely affecting scrap collection, recovery and recycling companies.

Delivery restrictions put authorized facilities at risk of reaching their permitted storage limits for scrap classified as waste. Assofermet warned that this could hamper the continuation of ferrous scrap collection throughout Italy, with environmental repercussions as well.

“The current crisis linked to high energy costs is not confined to steel production, but affects the entire domestic steel supply chain and manufacturing as a whole,” the statement reads. The burden of energy costs compounds the difficulties arising from global market dynamics and geopolitical tensions, with knock-on effects across the industry that are also putting recycling companies' financial stability under pressure.

Without structural measures, Assofermet concluded, both the steel industry and companies collecting, sorting and processing scrap risk being further weakened, undermining their contribution to the green transition. “Focusing the debate on misleading issues means diverting attention from the real competitiveness crisis facing Italy compared with its European and global competitors.” According to the association, the resilience of the domestic recycling supply chain, thousands of jobs and the competitiveness of Italian manufacturing are at stake.