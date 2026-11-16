Brazil exported 24,600 metric tons (mt) of wire rod in October, down from 27,200 mt in September, according to SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services.

October shipments went to South American countries (16,100 mt at $648/mt), the US (8,500 mt at $718/mt) and Thailand (100 mt at $753/mt), on an FOB basis.

By exporter, ArcelorMittal shipped 22,700 mt, Gerdau 1,100 mt and traders 800 mt.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 9,000 mt of wire rod in October, up from 8,800 mt in September.

September imports came from Asia (7,100 mt at $486/mt), Egypt (1,000 mt at $595/mt) and Germany (900 mt at $984/mt), also on an FOB basis.