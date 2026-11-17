Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 13, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by three rigs week on week to 601.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four to 127, while number of rigs drilling for oil remained unchanged at 463. The overall US rig count is up by 52 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 10 to 233 rigs in the week ending November 13. The Canadian rig count increased by 45 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.