US-based steelmaker US Steel has broken ground on a $1.9 billion direct reduced iron (DRI) production facility at its Big River Steel Works complex in Osceola, Arkansas.

According to the company's statement, the investment will connect its iron ore mining operations in Minnesota with electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel production at Big River 2 in Arkansas. Preliminary site preparation is underway, while construction is scheduled to begin in late 2026. The project is expected to create approximately 200 permanent jobs and up to 2,000 construction jobs.

New DRI facility to strengthen raw material supply

The facility will be located adjacent to Big River 2, allowing hot DRI to be supplied directly to its EAFs. The material will serve as a high-quality substitute for prime scrap, improving production flexibility, cost competitiveness and supply reliability while supporting lower-emission steel production for the automotive, appliance and solar industries.

In addition, the facility will be capable of converting DRI into hot briquetted iron (HBI), which can be transported for use at Big River Steel Works or other facilities.

Investment expands Big River Steel Works operations

The new project represents another major expansion of US Steel's Arkansas operations following the completion of its $3 billion Big River 2 facility in 2024.

The Big River Steel Works complex, comprising Big River Steel and Big River 2, currently operates four EAFs with combined annual steel production exceeding six million tons.

US Steel stated that the investment will strengthen its integrated mine-to-mill supply chain, improve control over critical raw materials and support the production of advanced steel grades.