Nippon Steel to invest up to $2.5 billion to modernize US Steel’s Mon Valley operations

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel plans to invest up to $2.5 billion over the next three years in US Steel’s Mont Valley steelworks in Pennsylvania, which Nippon Steel acquired in 2025, according to media reports. Prior to the acquisition, the plan was to invest more than $1 billion.

The aim is to modernize aging equipment and strengthen production capacity for high-value-added steel materials, primarily for the automotive industry.

Weak market conditions weigh on outlook

According to reports, Nippon Steel expects earnings from US Steel to remain under pressure due to deteriorating market conditions in the United States, where steel demand has softened while competition remains intense despite trade protection measures.

The company indicated that operational disruptions at certain facilities have also negatively affected performance, limiting the near-term financial contribution from the acquired business.

Long-term investment plans remain unchanged

Despite the weak short-term outlook, Nippon Steel continues to move forward with its long-term investment strategy in the United States.

As part of the acquisition agreement, the company committed to investing approximately $11 billion in US operations by 2028, including upgrades to existing facilities and the potential construction of new steelmaking capacity.

The investment program is intended to improve operational efficiency, expand production of higher-value steel products and strengthen the company's position in the North American market.