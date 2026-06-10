 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel to invest up to $2.5 billion to modernize US Steel’s Mon Valley operations

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 10:50:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel plans to invest up to $2.5 billion over the next three years in US Steel’s Mont Valley steelworks in Pennsylvania, which Nippon Steel acquired in 2025, according to media reports. Prior to the acquisition, the plan was to invest more than $1 billion.

The aim is to modernize aging equipment and strengthen production capacity for high-value-added steel materials, primarily for the automotive industry.

Weak market conditions weigh on outlook

According to reports, Nippon Steel expects earnings from US Steel to remain under pressure due to deteriorating market conditions in the United States, where steel demand has softened while competition remains intense despite trade protection measures.

The company indicated that operational disruptions at certain facilities have also negatively affected performance, limiting the near-term financial contribution from the acquired business.

Long-term investment plans remain unchanged

Despite the weak short-term outlook, Nippon Steel continues to move forward with its long-term investment strategy in the United States.

As part of the acquisition agreement, the company committed to investing approximately $11 billion in US operations by 2028, including upgrades to existing facilities and the potential construction of new steelmaking capacity.

The investment program is intended to improve operational efficiency, expand production of higher-value steel products and strengthen the company's position in the North American market.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Investments Nippon Steel US Steel 

Similar articles

US Steel to build DRI plant to strengthen mini-mill operations

14 Nov | Steel News

US Steel unveils “new era of growth” in partnership with Nippon Steel

06 Nov | Steel News

US Steel and Nippon Steel announce new investments in Pennsylvania and Indiana

26 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel details its investments for US Steel

29 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel unveils massive investment to gain approval for US Steel acquisition

20 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel to invest in US Steel’s two plants following acquisition

29 Aug | Steel News

India’s MOIL floats JV with mining arm of Madhya Pradesh to expand manganese exploration and mining

10 Jun | Steel News

India’s SAIL and NMDC explore acquisition of coking coal assets in Russia

10 Jun | Steel News

China's steel industry PPI down 2.0 percent in January-May 2026

10 Jun | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 3.2 percent in January-May 2026

10 Jun | Steel News