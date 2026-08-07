US issues final AD and CVD determinations on rebar from Egypt

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued final affirmative determinations in its antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Egypt.

In the AD investigation, covering the period of investigation between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, the DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 34.20 percent for the Ezz group, comprising Al-Ezz Dekheila Steel Alexandria Company S.A.E., Ezz Steel Company S.A.E., Ezz Rolling Mills Company S.A.E., and Al-Ezz Flat Steel Company S.A.E. The DOC also determined a margin of 52.73 percent for El Marakby Steel, 52.73 percent for Suez Steel Company, and 34.20 percent for all other Egyptian exporters. The rates for El Marakby Steel and Suez Steel Company are based on facts available with adverse inferences.

In the CVD investigation, covering the period of investigation between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, the DOC determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 23.27 percent for the Ezz group, comprising Al-Ezz Dekheila Steel Alexandria Company (SAE), Ezz Steel Company S.A.E., Ezz Rolling Mills Company (SAE), Al-Ezz Flat Steel Company (SAE), Contra Steel Co., and Al-Ezz Group Holding Company for Industry & Investment. The DOC also determined a rate of 23.27 percent for all other Egyptian exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The investigations were initiated on June 30, 2025, in response to a petition filed by the Rebar Trade Action Coalition. The final determinations were published in the Federal Register on July 30, 2026. If the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issues an affirmative final injury determination, the DOC will issue AD and CVD orders.