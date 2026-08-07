 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final AD and CVD determinations on rebar from Egypt

Friday, 07 August 2026 19:04:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued final affirmative determinations in its antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Egypt.

In the AD investigation, covering the period of investigation between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, the DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 34.20 percent for the Ezz group, comprising Al-Ezz Dekheila Steel Alexandria Company S.A.E., Ezz Steel Company S.A.E., Ezz Rolling Mills Company S.A.E., and Al-Ezz Flat Steel Company S.A.E. The DOC also determined a margin of 52.73 percent for El Marakby Steel, 52.73 percent for Suez Steel Company, and 34.20 percent for all other Egyptian exporters. The rates for El Marakby Steel and Suez Steel Company are based on facts available with adverse inferences.

In the CVD investigation, covering the period of investigation between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, the DOC determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 23.27 percent for the Ezz group, comprising Al-Ezz Dekheila Steel Alexandria Company (SAE), Ezz Steel Company S.A.E., Ezz Rolling Mills Company (SAE), Al-Ezz Flat Steel Company (SAE), Contra Steel Co., and Al-Ezz Group Holding Company for Industry & Investment. The DOC also determined a rate of 23.27 percent for all other Egyptian exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The investigations were initiated on June 30, 2025, in response to a petition filed by the Rebar Trade Action Coalition. The final determinations were published in the Federal Register on July 30, 2026. If the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issues an affirmative final injury determination, the DOC will issue AD and CVD orders.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Longs US Egypt Mediterranean North America North Africa 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod prices mostly steady on sluggish domestic demand, low imports continue

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

US import long steel steady to up on reduced supply, importers fear high replacement costs

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish producers increase their wire rod export offers, buyers on hold

28 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar market still witnesses sluggish demand

01 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia rebar prices down slightly, gradual rebound expected in second half of August

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 32, 2026

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 32, 2026

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices trend up amid higher energy costs

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

France's steel product export value almost stable in H1 2026

07 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 7, 2026

07 Aug | Longs and Billet