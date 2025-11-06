US Steel unveils “new era of growth” in partnership with Nippon Steel

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has laid out a landmark growth strategy in its partnership with Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel, marking a “new era of growth” for the American steel industry. US Steel has announced plans for $14 billion in growth capital with $11 billion earmarked by 2028 to modernize operations, enhance product capabilities and reinforce US steelmaking competitiveness.

Investment and modernization roadmap

The partnership will target major upgrades including expansion and modernization of its hot strip mill and other US production assets; adoption of Nippon Steel’s technology and know-how to enhance product mix and efficiency; operational excellence initiatives across the business to deliver the projected $500 million in savings; collaboration on advanced and lower-emission steel products to meet evolving customer and regulatory demands.

The company projects that this investment wave will protect and create over 100,000 jobs in the US.

Financial targets and value creation

US Steel anticipates unlocking approximately $3 billion in value through the growth plan, including:

$2.5 billion incremental run-rate EBITDA from capital investments

$500 million from operational efficiencies

The company views this as a transformational step compared with its pre-partnership investment levels. This move comes after Nippon Steel’s acquisition of US Steel and signals a shift in US steelmaking toward higher value-added products, improved productivity and global competitiveness.