US Steel and Nippon Steel announce new investments in Pennsylvania and Indiana

The board of directors of United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced that it has approved $300 million in new projects across Pennsylvania and Indiana, advancing Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel’s $11 billion US investment plan. The initiatives will modernize facilities, improve sustainability and strengthen US Steel’s premium product offerings.

Slag recycler in Pennsylvania

At the Edgar Thomson plant in Braddock, US Steel is moving ahead with a $100 million slag recycler project. After permit approval, engineering planning will be finalized, while construction is expected to begin next year. The slag recycler will convert steelmaking byproducts into materials for cement, while it will reduce landfill waste, cut air emissions, and generate additional revenue through the sale of byproducts.

Hot strip mill upgrades in Indiana

The board has also approved a $200 million investment at Gary Works, Indiana, to improve the hot strip mill to optimize production costs and expand premium product offerings.

Strategic partnership with Nippon Steel

These projects reflect the ongoing strategic partnership with Nippon Steel, which is bringing expertise, technology and financial backing to US Steel’s operations. Nippon Steel engineers are already working with US Steel across North America to improve efficiency and modernize integrated mills.