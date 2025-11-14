US Steel to build DRI plant to strengthen mini-mill operations

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has confirmed that it will build a new direct reduced iron plant at its Big River Steel Works, according to media reports. However, the company has not yet disclosed the project cost, employment figures or a construction timeline.

According to company spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski, the plant will directly supply DRI feedstock to US Steel’s electric arc furnaces.

Advancing sustainable steel production

The new facility will use DR-grade iron ore pellets sourced from US Steel’s Minnesota mines and will produce DRI feedstock for electric arc furnaces supplying steel mills.

Malkowski stated that this integration will not only advance the company’s efforts in sustainable steel production, but also strengthen the company’s domestic supply chain and improve raw materials positioning.

The investment is also part of a series of jointly executed projects with Nippon Steel, which recently deepened its strategic involvement with US Steel.