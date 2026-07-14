US Steel's blast furnace No. 14 reline at Gary Works enters execution phase

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has entered the execution phase of the $350 million reline of blast furnace No. 14 at its Gary Works facility in Indiana, noting “Something massive is happening at Gary Works”.

The project involves taking the furnace offline for approximately 100 days, a timeline which had originally been disclosed in their fiscal third quarter earnings report to be between May and August this year. "The blast furnace re-line is expected to be completed next month," said Andrew Fulton, US Steel media relations representative.

To offset the loss of ironmaking capacity during the outage, US Steel restarted the blast furnace B at its Granite City Works facility in Illinois earlier this year, citing both the extended outage at Gary Works and expectations of robust demand in 2026.

Blast furnace No. 14 is the largest of the four blast furnaces at Gary Works and produces iron for high-strength steel used in applications ranging from automobiles to buildings, using iron ore pellets supplied from US Steel's Minnesota Ore operations.

US Steel's board of directors approved full funding for the reline in December last year, describing the project as critical maintenance needed to allow Gary Works to continue to meet customer commitments and to ensure the long-term ironmaking capabilities and capacities of the facility.

The reline forms part of a broader capital investment program at Gary Works, which also includes an estimated $200 million upgrade of the facility's hot strip mill, expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year. US Steel said, “...the scale of this project says everything about where we’re headed.”