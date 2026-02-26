US Steel receives permit to build $100 million slag recycler

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced the award of the necessary permit on February 20 to begin construction of its $100 million slag recycler at the Edgar Thomson facility in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

US Steel stated that this marks the first Mon Valley Works project to receive regulatory approval since the closing of its partnership with Nippon Steel. Site preparation is expected to begin immediately, with construction scheduled to start this summer, according to the company’s announcement.

Producer targets up to 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions

US Steel indicated that the slag recycler project is expected to reduce emissions from slag processing operations, in some cases by as much as 50 percent annually compared to existing processing methods. The recycler will collect slag generated during the blast furnace steelmaking process and cool it within a closed system. According to US Steel, this approach will eliminate the need to store slag in open pits, thereby reducing associated emissions.

The company also emphasized that the project will contribute to giving new life to steelmaking by-products, particularly slag, which is widely used as a key ingredient in cement production.