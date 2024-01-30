﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US Steel to invest in upgrades at Clairton coke plant, to close coke battery No.15

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 11:48:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced that it will invest $19.5 million to upgrade coke oven gas cleaning facilities at its Clairton coke plant following the fire in 2018, and power outages at the plant in 2019 and 2022. The company will also contribute $4.5 million to projects supporting public health and air quality improvement in the Mon Valley.

In addition, coke battery No. 15 at Clairton plant, which has been on temporary idle, will be permanently idled without job losses. This permanent idling may lead to additional emission reductions. In March last year, US Steel closed three of its 10 coke batteries at its Clairton plant to improve local air quality and also support its ambitious climate goals, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Investments US Steel 

Similar articles

US Steel to improve Clairton Coke Works

01 Jul | Steel News

US Steel to build new EAF and tubular coupling plant at Alabama facility

20 Mar | Steel News

US Steel and Kobe Steel launch new line at PRO-TEC Coating Company

14 May | Steel News

CarTech and US Steel complete automotive steelmaking agreement

31 Jan | Steel News

Severstal CEO defends loan to US subsidiary

21 Nov | Steel News

US Steel receives permit for Minnesota iron mine expansion

27 Oct | Steel News

US Steel receives air permit for iron ore expansion

15 Sep | Steel News

US Steel continues work on Cokonyx project at Gary

01 Sep | Steel News

US Steel Tubular Products enters strategic agreement with Lambda Technologies

15 Mar | Steel News

PRO-TEC Coating Company orders large-coil packaging system

28 Feb | Steel News