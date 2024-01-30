US Steel to invest in upgrades at Clairton coke plant, to close coke battery No.15

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 11:48:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced that it will invest $19.5 million to upgrade coke oven gas cleaning facilities at its Clairton coke plant following the fire in 2018, and power outages at the plant in 2019 and 2022. The company will also contribute $4.5 million to projects supporting public health and air quality improvement in the Mon Valley.

In addition, coke battery No. 15 at Clairton plant, which has been on temporary idle, will be permanently idled without job losses. This permanent idling may lead to additional emission reductions. In March last year, US Steel closed three of its 10 coke batteries at its Clairton plant to improve local air quality and also support its ambitious climate goals, as SteelOrbis previously reported.