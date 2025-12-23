 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US Steel to reline BF No. 14 at Gary Works

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 12:22:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has made strategic progress on major Indiana projects, with key investments funded and accelerated under its partnership with Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation. The company has announced that the company’s board of directors has approved full funding for the $350 million reline for blast furnace No. 14 at its Gary Works facility in Indiana. The reline project is seen as a critical upgrade to maintain long-term production capabilities at the plant.

In addition to the blast furnace project, the company is advancing further upgrades at the Gary Works hot strip mill with an estimated $200 million in additional investment, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

David B. Burritt, CEO of US Steel, said the projects represent tangible progress in investing “in the future of American steelmaking,” supporting manufacturing and expanding opportunities for workers in the region. The enhancements are expected to increase overall capacity, improve operational efficiency and expand product offerings as part of US Steel’s move toward advanced, lower-emission steel solutions.

The strategic initiatives in Indiana form part of a broader multi-year capital deployment plan supported by Nippon Steel’s commitment to invest approximately $11 billion in US Steel operations by the end of 2028. This partnership is designed to accelerate modernization, enhance steelmaking capabilities and reinforce competitiveness across US Steel’s integrated facilities.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Investments US Steel 

Similar articles

US Steel to build DRI plant to strengthen mini-mill operations

14 Nov | Steel News

US Steel unveils “new era of growth” in partnership with Nippon Steel

06 Nov | Steel News

US Steel adds premium thread line to Alabama pipe plant to meet rising energy demand

05 Nov | Steel News

US Steel and Nippon Steel announce new investments in Pennsylvania and Indiana

26 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel details its investments for US Steel

29 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel unveils massive investment to gain approval for US Steel acquisition

20 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel to drop purchase attempt for US Steel in favor of investment, Trump says in meeting with Japanese leader

07 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel to invest in US Steel’s two plants following acquisition

29 Aug | Steel News

US Steel to invest in upgrades at Clairton coke plant, to close coke battery No.15

30 Jan | Steel News

US Steel to improve Clairton Coke Works

01 Jul | Steel News