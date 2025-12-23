US Steel to reline BF No. 14 at Gary Works

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has made strategic progress on major Indiana projects, with key investments funded and accelerated under its partnership with Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation. The company has announced that the company’s board of directors has approved full funding for the $350 million reline for blast furnace No. 14 at its Gary Works facility in Indiana. The reline project is seen as a critical upgrade to maintain long-term production capabilities at the plant.

In addition to the blast furnace project, the company is advancing further upgrades at the Gary Works hot strip mill with an estimated $200 million in additional investment, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

David B. Burritt, CEO of US Steel, said the projects represent tangible progress in investing “in the future of American steelmaking,” supporting manufacturing and expanding opportunities for workers in the region. The enhancements are expected to increase overall capacity, improve operational efficiency and expand product offerings as part of US Steel’s move toward advanced, lower-emission steel solutions.

The strategic initiatives in Indiana form part of a broader multi-year capital deployment plan supported by Nippon Steel’s commitment to invest approximately $11 billion in US Steel operations by the end of 2028. This partnership is designed to accelerate modernization, enhance steelmaking capabilities and reinforce competitiveness across US Steel’s integrated facilities.