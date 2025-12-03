 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel to expand US operations with new plant

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 11:41:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Following the acquisition of United States Steel Corporation (US Steel), Japan-based steelmaker Nippon Steel has announced that it plans to build a brand-new steel plant in the US, with final site selection expected by the end of 2026. The company aims to shortlist two or three candidate states by next summer.

According to the plan, the company will set up two electric arc furnaces that will primarily use scrap steel as raw material. Together, they are expected to annually produce about three million mt of crude steel, backed by an estimated $4 billion investment.

Key criteria for site selection and what Nippon seeks

According to Nippon Steel’s management, the company will evaluate potential locations based on several important factors: land availability, electricity supply, proximity to rail and road networks, access to labor, and local regulatory and policy environments. They will also consider regional steel demand and the ease of sourcing materials, including scrap steel, when narrowing down candidate states.

Strategic rationale: Strengthening US presence and modernizing production

The planned US plant aligns with Nippon Steel’s broader strategy to revitalize and expand its US operations under US Steel ownership. With earlier commitments to invest heavily in upgrading existing facilities, the new electric furnace plant will add modern, scrap-based steel production capacity, improving flexibility and energy efficiency.

Nippon Steel acknowledges recent challenges at US Steel, including weak performance caused by falling steel prices, high variable costs and unexpected disruptions. However, executives describe these issues as temporary, reaffirming their multi-year investment plan and long-term outlook.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking US Steel Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

US Steel to build DRI plant to strengthen mini-mill operations

14 Nov | Steel News

US Steel unveils “new era of growth” in partnership with Nippon Steel

06 Nov | Steel News

US Steel and Nippon Steel announce new investments in Pennsylvania and Indiana

26 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel and US Steel drop lawsuits against USW and Cleveland-Cliffs

05 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel details its investments for US Steel

29 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel drops lawsuit against Biden and CFIUS after acquisition approval

09 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel and US Steel partnership completed

19 Jun | Steel News

US Steel and Nippon Steel partnership gains Trump’s approval

17 Jun | Steel News

Trump officially backs Nippon Steel-US Steel deal

26 May | Steel News

US steelworkers urge Trump to block US Steel acquisition

23 May | Steel News