 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US Steel and Nippon Steel partnership gains Trump’s approval

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 11:23:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

United States Steel (US Steel) has announced that US president Donald Trump has approved the partnership of US Steel and Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel by executive order. This historic partnership will allow unprecedented investments in steelmaking in the US, protecting and creating over 100,000 jobs.

The two companies stated, “We thank President Trump and his Administration for their bold leadership and strong support for our historic partnership. This partnership will bring a massive investment that will support our communities and families for generations to come. We look forward to putting our commitments into action to make American steelmaking and manufacturing great again.” The deal between the companies will ensure that US Steel’s headquarters remain in Pittsburgh, will create at least 70,000 jobs and will inject $14 billion into the US economy, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In addition, the companies has entered into a National Security Agreement (NSA) with the US government. The NSA includes $11 billion in new investments by 2028, commitments related to governance (including a Golden Share), domestic production, and trade matters.

The companies said they have completed the US Department of Justice's review process and "all necessary regulatory approvals for the partnership have now been received, and the partnership is expected to be finalized promptly”.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking M&A US Steel Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Trump officially backs Nippon Steel-US Steel deal

26 May | Steel News

US steelworkers urge Trump to block US Steel acquisition

23 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel unveils massive investment to gain approval for US Steel acquisition

20 May | Steel News

Trump gives sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel a second chance

09 Apr | Steel News

Trump may allow sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel

18 Mar | Steel News

Nippon Steel maintains its offer for US Steel

10 Feb | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs plans to offer second bid for US Steel acquisition

15 Jan | Steel News

US Steel and Nippon Steel file lawsuits over blocking of acquisition

07 Jan | Steel News

Biden blocks sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, companies to take legal action

06 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel still unable to convince CFIUS on US Steel acquisition

20 Dec | Steel News