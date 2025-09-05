Nippon Steel and US Steel drop lawsuits against USW and Cleveland-Cliffs

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Nippon Steel North America (NSNA), United States Steel Corporation (US Steel), and the United Steelworkers (USW), all litigation connected to Nippon Steel’s acquisition of US Steel has been resolved. The deal, valued at $14.9 billion, was finalized on June 18, 2025.

Withdrawal of legal actions

As part of the resolution:

Nippon Steel , NSNA and US Steel dropped their lawsuit against USW International president David McCall in the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

In turn, the USW withdrew its unfair labor practice charge against US Steel with the National Labor Relations Board.

No financial consideration was exchanged. All parties confirmed their focus remains on steelmaking and collective bargaining.

End of dispute with Cleveland-Cliffs

Additionally, Nippon Steel, NSNA and US Steel, along with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., have agreed to dismiss all litigation related to the partnership. This includes claims filed against Cliffs and its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, which were also withdrawn.

Background of the dispute

In January 2025, Nippon Steel and US Steel sued Cleveland-Cliffs and USW, alleging collusion to block Nippon Steel’s acquisition of US Steel. The plaintiffs argued that this conduct harmed competition and sought monetary damages.

The latest settlement brings an end to this high-profile legal battle, clearing the path for Nippon Steel to fully integrate US Steel and focus on its long-term strategy in the US market, SteelOrbis understands.