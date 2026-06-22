US Steel projects up to $1.7 billion economic impact from Mon Valley Works investment

United States-based steelmaker US Steel has announced the results of an economic impact analysis regarding its planned capital investment of up to $2.5 billion in Mon Valley Works in Pennsylvania, stating that the project is expected to generate up to $1.7 billion in total economic impact for the state over a three-year period.

According to the company, the planned investment, which includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art hot strip mill at the Mon Valley Works Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pennsylvania, is also projected to support up to 6,381 jobs across the Commonwealth area and generate up to $58 million in state and local tax revenues. The new facility will replace the 87-year-old hot strip mill at the nearby Irvin Plant, which will be decommissioned as part of the modernization program.

US Steel stated that the new hot strip mill is expected to improve yield, reduce energy consumption and enhance product quality, while expanding Mon Valley Works’ capability to produce a wider range of steel products for the automotive sector and other high-value markets.

The company noted that the project reflects the expanded scope of Nippon Steel’s planned investment in Mon Valley Works. In August 2024, Nippon Steel had announced a post-closing capital commitment of at least $1 billion for the facility, while updated projections now indicate a total investment of approximately $2-2.5 billion, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

US Steel president and CEO David B. Burritt said the investment would protect thousands of good-paying jobs, create a world-class facility and support steel supply for US automakers and manufacturers for generations.