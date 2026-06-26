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US Steel to invest $475 million in new heat treatment line at Fairfield Tubular Operations

Friday, 26 June 2026 09:58:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced that it has secured board approval to invest approximately $475 million in a new Quench & Tempering (Q&T) line at its Fairfield Tubular Operations in Alabama. The project will expand the company’s internal capacity for heat-treated tubular products, enabling it to meet rising demand from both existing customers and new relationships in the oil and gas sector.

The line is expected to reach full production in the second quarter of 2029. Once operational, it will support US Steel Tubular Products’ growth strategy and strengthen its position as a major supplier in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

Scott Dorn, senior vice president of Tubular Solutions, said the investment tackles a longstanding operational constraint. “Our new Quench & Temper line removes a critical production bottleneck, expands capacity, and enables us to meet growing demand with superior, American-made tubular products,” Dorn stated. He added that the integrated technology will also improve traceability from casting through finishing, providing added value to customers.

The Fairfield project forms a key part of US Steel’s broader tubular expansion plans aimed at major domestic OCTG opportunities, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Appalachia basins. It also aligns with parent company Nippon Steel’s wider commitment to invest roughly $11 billion across US operations by 2028, according to media sources and SEC filings.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Investments US Steel 

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