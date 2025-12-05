 |  Login 
US Steel restarts BF B at Granite City Works

Friday, 05 December 2025 13:57:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

After a careful internal review of market signals and customer demand, United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced that it has decided to restart Blast Furnace B at Granite City Works in Illinois, which has been idle since 2023.

“Steel remains a highly competitive and highly cyclical industry, but we are confident in our ability to safely and profitably operate the mill to meet 2026 demand. We look forward to partnering with all stakeholders, including the United Steelworkers and elected officials, to ensure a safe and efficient start up and to discuss support for Granite City Works,” David B. Burritt, CEO of US Steel, said.

This operational move follows the acquisition of US Steel by Nippon Steel earlier in 2025. The restart indicates that US Steel and Nippon Steel view Granite City as a vital asset, capable of supplying steel to key sectors, such as automotive, construction, energy, and supporting broader industrial demand in North America.


